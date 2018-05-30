WSJ: US Holds off on New Sanctions as Talks for Summit Progress

The U.S. was planning to roll out tougher sanctions against North Korea on Tuesday, but has reportedly decided to hold off while the two sides are working to hold a summit next month.



Quoting a U.S. official, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the White House had been prepared to announce the ramped-up sanctions as early as Tuesday, but decided Monday to indefinitely delay the measures while talks with North Korea proceed.



The U.S. is said to have made the decision, citing progress in efforts to repair diplomatic relations between Washington and Pyongyang.



Two administration officials reportedly said that the Treasury Department had prepared a package aimed at nearly three-dozen sanction targets, including Russian and Chinese entities.



The officials said the actions were being readied in response to recent aggressive rhetoric from North Korea, which prompted U.S. President Donald Trump last week to abruptly cancel the planned summit.



However, the U.S. administration is said to have delayed the sanctions as it has decided to hold the summit as scheduled.