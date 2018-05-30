Trump to Meet Abe Ahead of N. Korea Summit

The White House says U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plan to meet in advance of a U.S.-North Korea summit set for June 12th.



The White House said in a statement that the two leaders spoke on the phone on Monday and agreed to sit down for talks to maintain close cooperation ahead of the summit with North Korea.



Trump and Abe discussed the recent developments on North Korean issues during their phone conversation.



The White House said that the two leaders also discussed their shared goal of achieving"the complete and permanent dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear,chemical, and biological weapons and ballistic missile programs," which they agreed was "imperative."

[Photo : YONHAP News]