Delegations from US, N. Korea in Singapore for Preparatory Talks on Summit

Write : 2018-05-29 08:51:48 Update : 2018-05-29 09:11:18

Delegations from the U.S. and North Korea have arrived in Singapore to hold working-level talks in preparation for a possible summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
 
The eight-member North Korean delegation led by Kim Chang-son, the de facto chief of staff to the North Korean leader, arrived at Changi Airport in Singapore at 10:40 p.m. Monday via Beijing. 
 
Earlier in the day, a 30-member U.S. delegation led by White House deputy chief of staff Joe Hagin arrived in Singapore via Japan. 
 
The two sides plan to hold talks as early as Tuesday to discuss details of the summit, including the date, venue, protocol and security issues.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

