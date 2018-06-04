US, N. Korea Hold Third Round of Summit Prep Talks at Panmunjeom

Write : 2018-06-03 12:11:02 Update : 2018-06-03 14:20:35

US, N. Korea Hold Third Round of Summit Prep Talks at Panmunjeom

A United States delegation has reportedly held a third round of summit preparation talks with North Korean officials on Saturday in the truce village of Panmunjeom.

The delegation, led by U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim, is said to have held talks with the North's Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and other North Korean officials at Tongilgak on the northern side of Panminjeom from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The two sides held two rounds of talks at the same place last Sunday and Wednesday.

The latest talks are thought to have focused on the final coordination of the agenda for the June 12 summit based on senior North Korean official Kim Yong-chol's meetings with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Donald Trump.

The U.S. ambassador said on Friday during his meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha that there is still "much work" left before nailing down the U.S-North Korea summit set for June 12 in Singapore.

Over the past week, Washington and Pyongyang have held a series of talks at Panmunjeom, Singapore and New York to prepare for the summit.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

