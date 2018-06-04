Philippine Pres. Duterte in S. Korea for Summit

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is visiting South Korea for summit talks with President Moon Jae-in on Monday.



Duterte arrived in Incheon International Airport on Sunday morning for a three-day official visit to South Korea.



During the summit, the two leaders are expected to hold extensive discussions on ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, infrastructure, agriculture, development, culture and the defense industry. Moon is also expected to ask for Duterte's support for Seoul's efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.



Presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said earlier that Seoul's New South Policy aimed at strengthening ties with the fast-growing bloc is expected to gain traction on the back of Duterte's trip.



The Philippine president will be the first head of state from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to visit Korea since Moon took office in May last year.

[Photo : YONHAP News]