Yomiuri: Koreas, US Consider Summit on July 27

A leading Japanese daily says the two Koreas and the United States are considering a trilateral summit on July 27th at the truce village of Panmunjeom.



Quoting diplomatic sources in the U.S. and South Korea, Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun said Sunday that the possibility of a three-way summit is being mulled in case the U.S. and North Korea hold multiple bilateral summits.



July 27th marks the day when U.N. coalition forces, North Korea and China signed the Armistice Agreement that ended the Korean War 65 years ago.



U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are set to hold a highly-anticipated summit on June 12th in Singapore.



Trump on Friday raised the possibility that it will take more than one summit with Kim to settle the issue of denuclearization, saying that it may take two or three meetings.



The Japanese daily said that South Korean President Moon Jae-in is considering visiting Singapore shortly after the Trump-Kim summit to declare a formal end to the war jointly with North Korea and the U.S.

