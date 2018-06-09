White House: Trump-Kim Summit to be Held at Capella Hotel

The historic summit between North Korea and the U.S. will take place on June 12th at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island.



White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced in a tweet on Tuesday that the meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be held at the luxury resort.



She also thanked their Singaporean hosts for their hospitality.



The Capella Hotel is where U.S. officials have been staying as they hold working-level talks with the North Korean side to discuss protocol for the summit.



Local and foreign media have speculated the summit would be held at the Capella or the Shangri-La Hotel, and the one not chosen for the meeting would become the accommodation for President Trump.



The theme park Universal Studios Singapore, located near the Capella Hotel, was earlier designated as a "special zone" for increased security.



The Fullerton Hotel, near the popular Marina Bay, has also been mentioned as a possible accommodation for the North Korean leader but St. Regis Hotel, which is close to the Shangri-La, can not be ruled out.

