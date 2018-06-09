Trump: Summit Plans Going Well, Very Important Couple of Days

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that next week's summit with North Korea "will be a very important couple of days.”



While signing a bill into law at the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump told reporters that plans for his meeting with leader Kim Jong-un were “moving along very well.”



"A lot of relationships are being built," Trump said, "and a lot of negotiations going on before the trip.”



It's unclear whether his remarks refer to the entire summit, before and after, or if it implies a possible extension to the summit period.



Some pundits speculate a three-way summit between the two Koreas and the United States might also take place in Singapore aimed at declaring a formal end to the Korean War.



Trump also tweeted that his summit with Kim will hopefully be the start of "something big."

[Photo : YONHAP News]