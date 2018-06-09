US, N. Korea Hold Summit Prep Talks at Border Village

The United States and North Korea are known to be holding last-minute coordination for the Singapore summit agenda.



The two sides led by U.S. ambassador to the Philippines and former nuclear envoy Sung Kim and North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui began talks on Wednesday on the North Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjeom at 10 a.m.



They are believed to be fine-tuning key agenda points to be addressed at next Tuesday's summit, which includes North Korea's denuclearization and providing the North with security guarantees.



The negotiators are also likely working on the draft outcome of the summit that is likely to include what denuclearization will entail such as the pace of the process and the deadline as well as corresponding measures from the U.S. to ensure security of the regime.



Ambassador Kim and Vice Minister Choe have held several preparatory meetings for the summit at the inter-Korean border village since May 27th.

[Photo : YONHAP News]