Bloomberg: Trump May Offer to Host Kim Jong-un in Florida for Second Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering hosting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for a follow-up summit after their scheduled meeting in Singapore.



Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday that the Florida summit could be offered in the fall, adding it would likely only happen if the two leaders get along well.



Trump and Kim are set to hold a historic summit in Singapore on Tuesday to discuss North Korea’s nuclear capabilities.



Bloomberg said that if the meeting goes well, further events are expected for later that day and possibly the following day.



The report said that Trump has been advised not to concede anything to Kim in an effort to put pressure on North Korea to make the summit a success.



White House counselor Kellyanne Conway also hinted at the possibility of an additional summit. She told reporters on Wednesday that there could be more than one meeting, more than one conversation between Trump and Kim, adding a nuclear deal may take "two, three, four, five meetings."

[Photo : YONHAP News]