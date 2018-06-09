AFP: Sudan Scraps all Defense Contracts with N. Korea

Write : 2018-06-07 10:39:38 Update : 2018-06-07 18:12:40

AFP: Sudan Scraps all Defense Contracts with N. Korea

<p>Sudan says its defense industries have scrapped all contracts with North Korea.</p><p><br></p><p>According to the AFP on Wednesday, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry issued the statement earlier in the day.</p><p><br></p><p>The statement also said that Sudan has established a committee to implement the UN Security Council&#39;s sanctions against Pyongyang.</p><p><br></p><p>The AFP said that with the latest step, the African nation has acknowledged that it had signed defense contracts with the North.</p><p><br></p><p>The report said that Washington called on Sudan to sever all economic ties with the North last month. Sudan has been trying to get off the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism.</p>

[Photo : YONHAP News]

