Korean-American Young Kim Advances to US' Nov. General Election

Young Kim, who is aiming to become the first Korean-American woman to enter Congress, won the most votes in a primary held on Tuesday.



According to the Los Angeles Times, Kim, a Republican, secured a total of 18-thousand-637 votes, or 25 percent of the votes cast, during a primary for California’s 39th District.



With the votes, she will advance to the general election in November in line with California’s top-two primary system, under which the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes head to the general election, regardless of party.



Gil Cisneros, a Democrat, came in second after garnering 19 percent of votes.



As a result, Kim and Cisneros will compete to replace retiring Representative Ed Royce.



California’s 39th District includes Fullerton, home to a large Korean-American community.

