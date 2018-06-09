Korean-American Young Kim Advances to US' Nov. General Election

Write : 2018-06-07 11:04:26 Update : 2018-06-07 15:22:26

Korean-American Young Kim Advances to US' Nov. General Election

Young Kim, who is aiming to become the first Korean-American woman to enter Congress, won the most votes in a primary held on Tuesday.  

According to the Los Angeles Times, Kim, a Republican, secured a total of 18-thousand-637 votes, or 25 percent of the votes cast, during a primary for California’s 39th District. 

With the votes, she will advance to the general election in November in line with California’s top-two primary system, under which the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes head to the general election, regardless of party.

Gil Cisneros, a Democrat, came in second after garnering 19 percent of votes. 

As a result, Kim and Cisneros will compete to replace retiring Representative Ed Royce. 

California’s 39th District includes Fullerton, home to a large Korean-American community.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

Major News
