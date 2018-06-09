Japan, US Top Diplomats Reiterate Principle of CVID

Japan’s news outlets report that the top diplomats of the U.S. and Japan held a meeting in Washington on Wednesday.



According to Kyodo News Agency and NHK, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and his U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo reaffirmed to call on North Korea for a complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization and to maintain UN sanctions on the regime.



In the meeting, they also discussed the issue of abductions by the North and agreed to meet again after the U.S.-North Korea scheduled to take place in Singapore next Tuesday.



Later on Thursday, Kono will be in attendance at a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump.











[Photo : KBS News]