S. Korea, Russia Agree to Cooperate in 9 Sectors

South Korea and Russia have agreed to expand economic cooperation in nine areas, including gas and rail.



The two governments held the 17th meeting of their Joint Committee on Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation in Seoul on Thursday.



Seoul's Finance Ministry said the meeting discussed the so-called "9-Bridges" project involving comprehensive cooperation in the Russian Far East.



It includes projects in gas, rail, seaports, electricity, Arctic routes, shipbuilding, industrial complexes, agriculture and fisheries.



President Moon Jae-in proposed the vision during the Eastern Economic Forum held in Russia last September.



In the Thursday meeting, Seoul and Moscow agreed to uncover new projects and review financial support in efforts to expand South Korean firms' advance into the Far East.

