Top Office: Spy Chief Visits Singapore Not for 3-Way Summit

South Korea’s presidential office has confirmed a recent visit to Singapore by the country’s intelligence chief, but denied it is related with a speculative trilateral summit among the two Koreas and the United States.



A high-ranking official at Cheong Wa Dae told reporters on Thursday that National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon was indeed in Singapore recently, but it was to attend an unofficial international conference on security, not to prepare for President Moon Jae-in’s possible trip to the city-state as reported.



South Korean media outlets reported earlier that Suh was seen in Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore, speculating that he was preparing for a potential trilateral declaration of a formal end to the Korean War following the North Korea-U.S. Summit to be held in Singapore on Tuesday.



The South Korean presidential official said as of Thursday there was no indication that Singapore will invite Moon regarding a three-way summit, adding the possibility has been much lowered that Moon will travel to Singapore for the occasion.