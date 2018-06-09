Seoul: War-Ending Declaration Related with Denuclearization Talks

Write : 2018-06-07 18:25:44 Update : 2018-06-07 18:34:36

Seoul: War-Ending Declaration Related with Denuclearization Talks

South Korean Foreign Ministry Spokesman Noh Kyu-duk told reporters Thursday Seoul will consult steadily with Washington and Pyongyang to work towards a swift declaration ending the Korean War. 

Noh said that South and North Korea and the U.S. are continuing discussions on the possibility of holding a three-way summit following the U.S.-North Korea summit.  

The spokesman said the prospects of a declaration formally ending the war are linked to the North's denuclearization under discussion.

Formally pursuing a declared end to the Korean War is a key item in the April Panmunjeom declaration, involving the two Koreas, the United States, and possibly China.

