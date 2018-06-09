WP: Despite Sanctions, N. Korea Used US IT Technology to Launch Cyberattacks

The Washington Post says despite strong U.S. sanctions against North Korea, the regime has managed to obtain overseas IT technology and equipment, some of which were used to launch cyberattacks on other countries.



The Post cites a report by U.S. threat intelligence firm Recorded Future which finds "conclusive evidence" through Internet traffic monitoring that American technology provided some of the hardware and software used in the North's cyberattacks.



Some of the tech products used include multiple generations of iPhones from the 4S to the X, Samsung Galaxy devices, S5, S7 and S8 Plus, and various Windows software.



Much of the technology was reportedly sold directly from the U.S. before 2016, when the Obama administration blocked technology trade with the North that could undermine cybersecurity.



Even after 2016, the report said, technology middlemen and North Koreans living abroad evaded sanctions by shipping products home, likely through diplomatic channels.















