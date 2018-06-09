Press. Office: 3-Way Summit in Singapore Getting Less Likely

Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom says it's looking less likely that President Moon Jae-in will travel to Singapore to join U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



Speculation has been high that Moon would join a trilateral declaration formally ending the Korean war, but presidential officials say that is looking difficult.



The presidential office says it will open a press center in Singapore to assist South Korean press covering the U.S.-North Korea summit slated for Tuesday.



It says Seoul’s stance on the outcomes of the historic summit will be announced both through Nam Kwan-pyo, second deputy director of the National Security Office, at the Singaporean press center, and the presidential spokesman at the presidential office.

[Photo : KBS News]