Press. Office: 3-Way Summit in Singapore Getting Less Likely

Write : 2018-06-07 19:00:48 Update : 2018-06-07 19:39:15

Press. Office: 3-Way Summit in Singapore Getting Less Likely

Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom says it's looking less likely that President Moon Jae-in will travel to Singapore to join U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.  

Speculation has been high that Moon would join a trilateral declaration formally ending the Korean war, but presidential officials say that is looking difficult. 

The presidential office says it will open a press center in Singapore to assist South Korean press covering the U.S.-North Korea summit slated for Tuesday. 

It says Seoul’s stance on the outcomes of the historic summit will be announced both through Nam Kwan-pyo, second deputy director of the National Security Office, at the Singaporean press center, and the presidential spokesman at the presidential office. 

[Photo : KBS News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>