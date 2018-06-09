Trump Says He Could Sign Deal to End Korean War in Singapore

U.S. President Donald Trump says he could sign an agreement to end the Korean War with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at their summit in Singapore on Tuesday.



Speaking at a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House on Thursday, Trump expressed his hope an accord will be signed to formally end the conflict, adding that it would be the first step in normalizing relations with the North.



The U.S. president also hinted that he could invite Kim to the U.S. for a possible follow-up summit, saying that "maybe we'll start with the White House."



Despite the positive outlook, Trump said he is still willing to walk out of the meeting if negotiations do not go as planned, but hoped that wouldn’t be necessary as he believes Kim wants to do something great for his people, family and himself.



Trump added that his administration's maximum pressure campaign on the North is still in effect.

[Photo : YONHAP News]