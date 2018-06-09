Abe Willing to Talk to N. Korea to Resolve Abduction Issue

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he is willing to talk to North Korea to resolve the issue of Japanese abductees and foster better ties with Pyongyang.



Speaking at a joint press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, Abe said that he wishes to directly talk with North Korea to resolve the highly sensitive abduction issue of Japanese nationals kidnapped by Pyongyang in the 1970s and 1980s.



He also asked Trump to raise the issue during his upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore, and Trump promised to do so.



The Japanese prime minister added that there was no change in Japan's policy to pursue real peace in Northeast Asia and that if North Korea is willing to take steps in the right direction, it will have a bright future.

[Photo : YONHAP News]