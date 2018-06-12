Kim Jong-un Arrives in Singapore for Summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly arrived in Singapore on Sunday two days ahead of his planned historic summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.



The Straits Times reported that an Air China flight carrying Kim landed at Changi Airport in the city state at 2:36 p.m. local time.



Trump and Kim are set to meet in Singapore on Tuesday to try to reach a deal on dismantling the North's nuclear weapons program in exchange for security guarantees.



North Korea dispatched three different flights in one day in an apparent attempt to keep Kim's travel discreet for security reasons. It sent a cargo plane at dawn, followed by a Chinese jet and then his private plane.



Trump is also on his way to Singapore from Canada, where he attended the G7 summit. He's expected to land in Singapore's Paya Lebar Air Base later in the evening.

