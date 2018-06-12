Kim Jong-un Arrives in Singapore for Summit

Write : 2018-06-10 15:58:32 Update : 2018-06-11 14:08:02

Kim Jong-un Arrives in Singapore for Summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly arrived in Singapore on Sunday two days ahead of his planned historic summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Straits Times reported that an Air China flight carrying Kim landed at Changi Airport in the city state at 2:36 p.m. local time.

Trump and Kim are set to meet in Singapore on Tuesday to try to reach a deal on dismantling the North's nuclear weapons program in exchange for security guarantees. 

North Korea dispatched three different flights in one day in an apparent attempt to keep Kim's travel discreet for security reasons. It sent a cargo plane at dawn, followed by a Chinese jet and then his private plane. 

Trump is also on his way to Singapore from Canada, where he attended the G7 summit. He's expected to land in Singapore's Paya Lebar Air Base later in the evening.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

Related News
  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>