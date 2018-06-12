N. Korean Leader Meets Singapore's Prime Minister

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien-loong on Sunday shortly after he arrived in the city-state for his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump this week.



Kim and his entourage visited the presidential palace, the Istana, hours after he arrived in Singapore on an Air China flight.



Kim told Lee that if his meeting with Trump on Tuesday is successful, Singapore's efforts will be recognized as historic, expressing gratitude for the city-state's treatment of the North's delegation.



The Singaporean prime minister said in response that he is grateful for the North's decision to hold the summit in Singapore.



Kim was accompanied by three officials including vice chairman of the Central Committee Kim Yong-chol.



Lee is set to meet Trump on Monday.

[Photo : YONHAP News]