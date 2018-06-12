US, N. Korea Hold Working-level Talks in Singapore Ahead of Summit

The U.S. and North Korea began holding working-level talks on Monday in Singapore on the eve of a historic summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim is meeting with the North's Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui at a hotel in Singapore.



The two sides are expected to discuss the wording of a possible agreement, which will be announced by their leaders after the summit, regarding the agreed initial steps for the North to dismantle its nuclear weapons and U.S. security assurances.



The U.S. envoy and the North Korean diplomat held six rounds of talks over the past two weeks at the truce village of Panmunjeom to fine-tune the summit agenda.

[Photo : YONHAP News]