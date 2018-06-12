Kim, Trump Arrive in Singapore for Historic Summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Singapore on Sunday for their historic summit set for Tuesday.



Kim arrived at Changi International Airport at around 2:30 p.m. local time on a Chinese private jet from North Korea. He was welcomed by Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and headed straight to The St. Regis hotel.



Kim was accompanied by his most trusted aides, including his younger sister Kim Yo-jong, Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho, North Korean Workers' Party General Political Bureau Director Kim Su-gil, the party's International Affairs Vice Chairman Ri Su-yong, and Vice Chairman of the party's Central Committee Kim Yong-chol.



Shortly after arriving, Kim visited the presidential palace, the Istana, to meet with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien-loong.



Meanwhile, Trump left the G7 summit in Canada earlier than scheduled and arrived at Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore at 8:22 p.m. local time on Air Force One.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Adviser John Bolton, presidential chief of staff John Kelly and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders were reportedly aboard the plane.



Before heading to the Shangri-La Hotel, Trump was asked how he felt about the summit, and answered "very good."



Trump's hotel is only 570 meters, or a five-minute walk, away from The St. Regis hotel where Kim is staying.



The two leaders are expected to rest at their hotels on Monday, preparing for their historic face-to-face meeting on Tuesday at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island.

[Photo : YONHAP News]