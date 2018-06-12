Trump: Summit to 'Work out Very Nicely'

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Monday over his Tuesday summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



During a luncheon with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Trump said he has a "very interesting meeting" on Tuesday and he thinks it's "going to work out very nicely."



He also thanked Singapore for hosting the summit, saying the U.S. appreciates its "hospitality, professionalism and friendship."



Trump arrived in Singapore late Sunday to prepare for the historic summit.



Trump and Kim are slated to meet at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island at 9 a.m. Tuesday local time.

[Photo : KBS News]