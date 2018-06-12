'China Cracking down on Korean Christian Infiltration'

The South China Morning Post said the Christian community in China is worried over a growing number of arrests and their activities are expected to come under more scrutiny in the coming months.



The article said that two South Korean men were rounded up during a raid on their hotel near Wenzhou in Zhejiang Province on May 27th, the latest in a nationwide crackdown targeting “Korean Christian infiltration.”



According to a source from the city’s Christian community, about a dozen local Chinese were also arrested in a second raid on an underground church there the same day.



The church was set up by one of the two South Korean missionaries and according to the source, the church has been shut down.



The report noted the Protestant church was one of many unregistered places of worship in China that operate out of living rooms or factory buildings in violation of state regulations.



The South China Morning Post said that in the last month alone, more than 30 South Koreans and Japanese have reportedly been arrested across China, and that most of them have already been deported.

[Photo : KBS News]