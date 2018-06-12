S. Korean, Singaporean Foreign Ministers Talk on US-N. Korea Summit

2018-06-11

S. Korean, Singaporean Foreign Ministers Talk on US-N. Korea Summit

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has held telephone talks with her Singaporean counterpart to discuss preparations for the summit between the United States and North Korea. 

Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan briefed Kang about the meeting between Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on Sunday as well as Balakrishnan’s visit to the North last Thursday. 

Kang complimented Singapore’s cooperation as the host of the summit, and proposed close discussions between South Korea and Singapore for the summit’s success. 

