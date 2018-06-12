Marketers Use US-N. Korea Summit to Sell Products, Services

The Singapore summit is already enjoying success in one area: marketing.



Shoppers at a Singapore mall reportedly lined up for selfies with impersonators of Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un as part of a mobile app promotion.



Local restaurants have created special dishes, such as a Mexican restaurant's “El Trumpo” and “Rocket Man” taco specials.



Global fast food chain KFC have put a new twist on the usual fried chicken box, calling it the “Four Peace Meal.”



And hotels in the vicinity of where the two leaders are staying have noticed increases in reservations of up to 20 percent since the summit was first announced in April.

[Photo : YONHAP News]