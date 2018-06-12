Multinational Summit in China Supports N. Korea-US Summit

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization(SCO) has declared its support for the historic summit between the United States and North Korea.



The organization held a weekend summit in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao.



Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani were among those in attendance.



In its declaration, members urged all related parties to facilitate the development of dialogue, emphasizing that the Korean Peninsula issue can be resolved through dialogue and consultation, and political and diplomatic approaches.





[Photo : KBS News]