China Supplies Air China Flight for Kim Jong-un at Pyongyang's Request

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters Monday the flight services China provided for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s visit to Singapore was at Pyongyang’s request.



Air China Boeing 747 flight carrying Kim from Pyongyang landed at Changi Airport in Singapore on Sunday afternoon, two days ahead of his scheduled summit meeting in the city-state with U.S. President Donald Trump.



Air China’s Boeing 747 is often chartered for top-ranking Chinese officials, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

[Photo : YONHAP News]