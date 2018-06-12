Moon, Trump Discuss US-N. Korea Summit

Write : 2018-06-11 18:53:41 Update : 2018-06-11 19:30:17

Moon, Trump Discuss US-N. Korea Summit

President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump spent about 40 minutes on the phone Monday between Seoul and Singapore.

Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said Moon praised Trump's courageous decision making and strong leadership which enabled the summit to happen.

Moon said if the U.S.-North Korea summit succeeds, it will make a good present not only for the world but also for Trump’s own birthday on Thursday.  

Trump told Moon that he will send U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo to South Korea immediately after the summit for detailed brief on its outcomes, and will coordinate closely with Moon to implement any potential agreements.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>