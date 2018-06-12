Moon, Trump Discuss US-N. Korea Summit

President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump spent about 40 minutes on the phone Monday between Seoul and Singapore.



Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said Moon praised Trump's courageous decision making and strong leadership which enabled the summit to happen.



Moon said if the U.S.-North Korea summit succeeds, it will make a good present not only for the world but also for Trump’s own birthday on Thursday.



Trump told Moon that he will send U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo to South Korea immediately after the summit for detailed brief on its outcomes, and will coordinate closely with Moon to implement any potential agreements.

[Photo : YONHAP News]