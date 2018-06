U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo says a complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization is the only outcome the U.S. can accept in negotiations over North Korea’s nuclear program.



Pompeo made the remark in a briefing for White House correspondents held at JW Marriott Hotel in Singapore on Monday, adding talks with the North are progressing very quickly.



He also said the U.S. is ready to provide the North with security of the regime should it denuclearize.











[Photo : KBS News]