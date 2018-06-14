'Summit of the Century' Set to Begin in Singapore

After months of preparation, the first-ever summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is set to begin in Singapore on Tuesday.



The White House said in a statement that the two leaders will begin their high-stakes meeting at the Capella Hotel at 9 a.m. local time, which is 10 a.m. in Korea.



Trump and Kim will meet for 45 minutes joined only by translators. Aides of the two leaders will then join for more discussions from 10 a.m., before moving on to a working luncheon.



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chief of Staff John Kelly and National Security Adviser John Bolton will reportedly attend the extended bilateral meeting. The North Korean leader will be joined by his sister Kim Yo-jong, Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party Kim Yong-chol and the party's Vice Chairman Ri Su-yong.



The working lunch will be attended by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Ambassador Sung Kim and Matt Pottinger, senior director for Asia on the White House National Security Council.



After the working lunch, a joint statement on the outcome of the summit will be announced at 4 p.m. local time. However, the White House said that whether the statement will be jointly announced or not will depend on the outcome of the meetings.



It said that the "discussions between the two nations are ongoing and have moved more quickly than expected."



It added that the two leaders will meet for one day and President Trump will fly back to the U.S. at 7 p.m. local time after a news conference.

