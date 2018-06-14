Kim Jong-un Goes on Night Tour Ahead of Summit

Write : 2018-06-12 08:15:21 Update : 2018-06-12 09:16:22

Kim Jong-un Goes on Night Tour Ahead of Summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un took a surprise evening tour of downtown Singapore on Monday, the eve of his highly-anticipated summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

After leaving the St. Regis hotel at around 9 p.m. local time, Kim and his entourage visited the city-state's various tourist attractions, including the Gardens by the Bay nature park and the Marina Bay Sands, a 55-floor hotel and entertainment mecca.

The local The Straits Times posted a photo of Kim posing with Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan at the nature park.

On the way back to his hotel, Kim walked along a promenade near the Merlion, a giant statue and fountain of a mythical creature.

The North Korean leader's sister Kim Yo-jong and his top aides also joined the evening tour. The group returned to their hotel around 11:20 p.m. 

Meanwhile, the North's official Korean Central News Agency reported Kim's night tour on Tuesday in a rare and brief article about the leader's detailed schedule during his overseas trip.

