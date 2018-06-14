Trump: Will Know Soon Whether 'Real Deal' with N. Korea Can Happen

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed cautious optimism about his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



In the early hours on Tuesday, ahead of the highly-anticipated summit in Singapore, Trump tweeted that "Meetings between staffs and representatives are going well and quickly…. but in the end, that doesn’t matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!”



Trump will sit down for talks with Kim at 9 a.m. local time at the Capella Hotel in a bid to strike a deal on the North's denuclearization.

[Photo : KBS News]