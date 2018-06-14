Pompeo to Visit S. Korea Wednesday after Trump-Kim Summit

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit South Korea after accompanying President Donald Trump during his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore.



South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday that Pompeo will fly to Seoul on Wednesday for a two-day-trip.



During his visit, Pompeo will share the results of the summit and discuss how the U.S. and South Korea can work together for complete denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula.



Pompeo will meet with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Thursday. They will later be joined by Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and hold a joint news conference together.



The presidential office said Pompeo will also pay a visit to President Moon Jae-in on Thursday to brief on the outcome of the U.S.-North Korea summit.



The U.S. Department of State announced last week that Pompeo would visit South Korea and China after the Trump-Kim summit.

[Photo : KBS News]