Pompeo: US Prepared to Offer 'Unique' Security Assurances for N. Korea

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that Washington is prepared to provide "unique" security assurances for North Korea.



Pompeo made the comment to reporters in Singapore on Monday ahead of the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



The secretary said that if Pyongyang agrees to complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization(CVID), the U.S. is willing to provide security assurances that are "different and unique" compared to those it has offered before.



Pompeo declined to comment on whether a possible pullout of U.S. troops in Korea will be discussed at the summit.



He added that Trump recognizes Kim’s desire for security and is prepared to ensure that a North Korea free of weapons of mass destruction is also a secure North Korea.



Pompeo then stressed that the CVID of the Korean Peninsula is the only outcome the United States will accept.



He also reaffirmed that the U.S. will help Pyongyang become a prosperous country if it implements its denuclearization.

[Photo : KBS News]