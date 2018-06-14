UN Chief: UN Can Play Verification Role in N. Korea's Denuclearization

Write : 2018-06-12 10:35:52 Update : 2018-06-12 11:40:58

UN Chief: UN Can Play Verification Role in N. Korea's Denuclearization

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says that the UN is prepared to play a verification role if asked following talks in Singapore between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. 

According to media reports Monday, Guterres told reporters that relevant parts of the UN system stand ready to support the process in any way, including verification if requested by key parties.

Guterres reportedly said that experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) could help verify that North Korea has indeed scrapped its nuclear program, if the parties request their assistance.

IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano said last week that his agency will be ready to resume operations to inspect the North Korean nuclear facilities within weeks.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

