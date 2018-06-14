Samsung Requests Retrial of US Court Ruling on Compensation to Apple

Samsung Electronics has requested a retrial of the latest U.S. court ruling which ordered the South Korean tech giant to compensate its U.S. rival Apple over 500 million U.S. dollars for design infringement.



Samsung said that on Thursday it requested the U.S. District Court in San Jose, California to reconsider the ruling and reduce the amount of compensation.



In a 34-page letter to the court in filing its request, Samsung claimed there was insufficient evidence for the ruling and that compensation of 539 million U.S. dollars is excessive.



The court battle involving the two tech giants began in 2011 when a U.S. court ruled that Samsung violated Apple's design patents. But then the Supreme Court accepted Samsung's argument for appeal that raised issue with the criteria on calculating the compensation amount, which was initially 930 million U.S. dollars.



The top court sent back the case to a lower court and another trial began to recalculate the amount of compensation Samsung owed Apple.



In this trial, the jury ruled last month that Samsung pay Apple 539 million U.S. dollars.



Shortly after the ruling, Samsung said the decision ran against the Supreme Court verdict that sided with Samsung concerning the scope of patent infringement.



The firm said it would consider all options to obtain an outcome that does not hinder creativity and fair competition for all companies and consumers.

