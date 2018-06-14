Pompeo Briefs S. Korean, Japanese FMs on Summit's Outcome

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has briefed the foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan on the outcomes of the historic summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, Pompeo said he talked with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono by phone to provide “a brief readout” of the summit held in Singapore earlier in the day. He also posted a photo showing him holding telephone conversations with his counterparts in Seoul and Tokyo.



An official from Seoul’s Foreign Ministry also confirmed Kang spoke with Pompeo by phone after the summit.



Pompeo is scheduled to visit South Korea on Wednesday and Thursday to explain in detail the outcome of the summit and to discuss Seoul-Washington coordination for complete denuclearization and permanent peace-building of the Korean Peninsula.

[Photo : YONHAP News]