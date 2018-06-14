S. Korea Issues Special Travel Advisory on Nicaragua

Write : 2018-06-12 17:46:08 Update : 2018-06-12 18:15:10

S. Korea Issues Special Travel Advisory on Nicaragua

Seoul’s Foreign Ministry has issued a special travel advisory on Nicaragua. 

The special advisory is tantamount to a red alert travel warning, under which South Koreans are advised to cancel or delay travels to affected regions, and those already there are advised to leave.

It replaces a weaker yellow travel warning the ministry issued on Nicaragua earlier.

The upgraded warning was taken as a growing number of citizens in Nicaragua are joining nationwide rallies against their government’s announcement of new social security measures, including an increase in individual contributions to the pension system. 






[Photo : KBS News]

