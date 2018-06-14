S. Korea Issues Special Travel Advisory on Nicaragua

Seoul’s Foreign Ministry has issued a special travel advisory on Nicaragua.



The special advisory is tantamount to a red alert travel warning, under which South Koreans are advised to cancel or delay travels to affected regions, and those already there are advised to leave.



It replaces a weaker yellow travel warning the ministry issued on Nicaragua earlier.



The upgraded warning was taken as a growing number of citizens in Nicaragua are joining nationwide rallies against their government’s announcement of new social security measures, including an increase in individual contributions to the pension system.















