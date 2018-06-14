Trump Says Joint US-S. Korea Military Exercises to End

U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to end joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea.



President Trump made the remark on Tuesday during a lengthy press conference following his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Singapore’s Sentosa Island.



Trump said he thought it was inappropriate and provocative for the U.S. to “have war games” when it's negotiating with the North.



He also argued that the U.S. is covering most of the costs for the joint military exercises with South Korea and can save money if the drills are suspended.



Trump also said that ultimately he wants to pull U.S. troops out of South Korea. Trump, however, said there will be no immediate downsizing or withdrawal of U.S. troops, adding such issues may be dealt with in future negotiations.



In an earlier interview with U.S. broadcaster ABC News, President Trump said troop withdrawal was not discussed during his meeting with Kim, but added the military exercises with South Korea will stop, calling them provocative and costly.



At the press conference, Trump also said an official declaration to end the Korean War will be made soon.



Trump said Kim promised to destroy North Korea’s major missile engine testing site with regard to a complete denuclearization of the regime, adding many people will be mobilized to verify the North's denuclearization.



He said his conversation with Kim was “honest, direct and productive,” adding he will visit Pyongyang at a proper time.

[Photo : YONHAP News]