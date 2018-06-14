Moon Congratulates Success of US-N. Korea Summit

President Moon Jae-in has congratulated the successful summit between the United States and North Korea.



In a message read by Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom on Tuesday, Moon said he congratulates and welcomes the success of the summit with a warm heart.



Moon praised both U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for their courage and determination to choose new changes over the status quo.



He said the agreements reached in Singapore will be an epochal event in world history for dismantling the last remaining vestige of the Cold War.



He said the agreements will carve a new path, leaving behind the dark hours of war and conflict. He said a new chapter of peace and cooperation will be written and the North will be accompanied by the South on that path.



Moon said Seoul will spare no efforts in cooperating with the U.S., the North and the international community to help implement the agreements.



He also said he will commit himself to bringing permanent peace to the Korean Peninsula and opening a new era of coexistence and prosperity.

