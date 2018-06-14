Moon: US-N. Korea Summit Lays Foundation for World Peace

South Korean President Moon Jae-in spoke to President Donald Trump on Tuesday to exchange views on the outcome of the U.S.-North Korea summit.



Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a written news briefing that Moon and Trump spoke on the phone for 20 minutes from 8:20 p.m., just hours after Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s historic meeting.



During the phone talks, Moon said Trump had achieved a great success in the summit, laying the foundation for peace not only on the Korean Peninsula but in the entire world.



Trump reportedly said the North Korean leader proved to be a great dialogue partner, adding that their meeting achieved more than any negotiations between working-level officials ever could.

