KCNA: Trump Expressed Intent to Stop US-S. Korea Military Exercises

North Korea's state media reported that U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his intention to suspend all joint military drills between South Korea and the U.S. while talks are under way between Pyongyang and Washington.



The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) issued the report on Wednesday as part of its coverage of Tuesday's historic summit between Kim and Trump in Singapore.



The KCNA said that during the summit, Kim called on the U.S. to stop hostile military activities that provoke North Korea, and Trump conveyed his understanding of the concern.



It added that Trump expressed his intent to provide security assurances and lift sanctions against Pyongyang as the two sides see improvements in their relations.



In response, Kim reportedly said that if the U.S. takes genuine measures to build trust, North Korea can also continue to take additional good-will measures.



In addition, the report said that the two leaders shared the view that "step-by-step" and "simultaneous" actions are important to achieve peace and denuclearization.