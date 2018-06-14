Trump: Removal of Nuclear Umbrella Not Discussed at Singapore Summit

Write : 2018-06-13 08:45:32 Update : 2018-06-13 11:29:44

Trump: Removal of Nuclear Umbrella Not Discussed at Singapore Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump said that a possible removal of the U.S. nuclear umbrella for South Korea was not "on the table" during his talks with Kim Jong-un in Singapore. 

Trump made the comment on Tuesday in an interview with ABC, hours after his historic summit with the North Korean leader. 

Trump said that "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula" means the removal of the North's nuclear weapons, adding the nuclear umbrella that the U.S. has over South Korea had not even been discussed. 

When asked if there was talk of pulling U.S. troops out of South Korea, Trump said the topic didn't come up. 

He said that Kim will "de-nuke the whole place" and it’s going to start very quickly, adding North Korea will be making an announcement about removing other missile sites over the next few days. 

Trump appeared to have an optimistic view about Kim's intentions, saying that Kim really wants to do something terrific for his country.

[Photo : KBS News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>