Trump: Removal of Nuclear Umbrella Not Discussed at Singapore Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump said that a possible removal of the U.S. nuclear umbrella for South Korea was not "on the table" during his talks with Kim Jong-un in Singapore.



Trump made the comment on Tuesday in an interview with ABC, hours after his historic summit with the North Korean leader.



Trump said that "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula" means the removal of the North's nuclear weapons, adding the nuclear umbrella that the U.S. has over South Korea had not even been discussed.



When asked if there was talk of pulling U.S. troops out of South Korea, Trump said the topic didn't come up.



He said that Kim will "de-nuke the whole place" and it’s going to start very quickly, adding North Korea will be making an announcement about removing other missile sites over the next few days.



Trump appeared to have an optimistic view about Kim's intentions, saying that Kim really wants to do something terrific for his country.

