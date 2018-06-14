Kyodo: Japan Wary of Trump's Intention to Halt Military Exercises

A senior Japanese official has expressed concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks that the U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises would be halted.



According to Japan's Kyodo News Wednesday, Senior Vice Foreign Minister Masahisa Sato said Tuesday that President Trump's intentions would have to be verified regarding his remarks on suspending military exercises.



Appearing on Nippon TV soon after the Washington-Pyongyang summit, Sota said that he was surprised by Trump's comment as the matter would greatly affect Japan's national security.



The Japanese diplomat said further negotiations on the North’s denuclearization would happen only under the economic sanctions present, with military pressure out of the picture.



President Trump on Tuesday said during a press conference after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that he would suspend the costly joint military drills.

