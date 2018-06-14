US Senator: Pence Says US-S. Korea Joint Military Exercises Will Continue

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has reportedly said that the United States will continue its regular military readiness training with South Korea.



U.S. Senator Cory Gardner who is the chairman of the Subcommittee on East Asia and the Pacific said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday that Pence made the remark in a closed-door lunch meeting with Republican senators earlier in the day.



However, Alyssa Farah, a spokeswoman for Pence, denied the vice president made this remark, saying in a tweet that Pence “didn’t say this at the Senate lunch today.”



In a second tweet, Gardner ensured that he is right, saying Pence was “very clear” that “regular readiness training and training exchanges will continue.” In another tweet, the senator said that Pence “went on to say while this readiness training and exchanges will occur, war games will not.”



The confusion over Pence’s alleged remarks comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on Tuesday that the U.S. will end joint military exercises with South Korea while talks are under way with Pyongyang.



A White House official later tried to clarify the confusion in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, saying that regular training exercises between the U.S. and South Korea would continue, but the major, biannual exercises would not.