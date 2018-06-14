Japan Offers to Help Fund N. Korea's Denuclearization Cost

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga says that Tokyo could help fund the initial costs of North Korea’s denuclearization but only after the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) resumes inspections on the North’s nuclear facilities.



Suga made the remarks in a media briefing on Wednesday. Regarding how much and what kind of assistance it could provide, he said Japan would consider various situations comprehensively, including the necessity of assistance and coordination with other related countries.



Asked about U.S. President Donald Trump’s comment following the U.S.-North Korea summit on Tuesday that the U.S. will end joint military exercises with South Korea, Suga said that Tokyo wants to restrain from making any comment until it hears from the U.S.



Assessing the outcome of the historic summit, the Japanese minister said the security risks to Japan have been eased, adding the possibility of missiles heading to Japan at any time is now gone.