Pompeo to Visit China on Thursday

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit China on Thursday to discuss follow-up measures to the U.S.-North Korea summit.



Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said in a media briefing on Wednesday that Pompeo will visit China at the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, adding the two sides will exchange opinions on bilateral issues as well as major international and regional issues of mutual interest.



In a statement on Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday’s summit has made important progress in promoting the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the political settlement process.



Pompeo is visiting South Korea from Wednesday to explain the outcome of the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held in Singapore.



During meetings with officials, he will discuss Seoul-Washington coordination for complete denuclearization and permanent peace-building on the Korean Peninsula.

